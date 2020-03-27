Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA):

3/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

3/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

2/26/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

2/12/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,311. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $283.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 6,337,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,995.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd Bazemore purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

