Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Issues Earnings Results

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

KZG traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.29 ($0.00). 2,901,776 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $989,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.45. Kazera Global has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Kazera Global Company Profile

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

