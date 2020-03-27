KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBH. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management grew its position in shares of KB Home by 129.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 6,315,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 3,593,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

