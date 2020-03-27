KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.28.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 2,535,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KB Home by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.