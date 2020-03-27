KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 261.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,799 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.10% of KB Home worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in KB Home by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 857,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in KB Home by 41.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $11,268,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home to $40.50 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. 595,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

