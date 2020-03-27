KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,335,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

