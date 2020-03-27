Kcash (KCASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $105,580.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $105,580.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

