KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 300,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

