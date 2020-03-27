KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,374 Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

About Invesco Cleantech ETF

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

