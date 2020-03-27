KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 939 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.67. 74,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,122. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.