KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.