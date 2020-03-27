KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

