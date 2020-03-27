KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of CAT traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 144,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,061. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

