KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

