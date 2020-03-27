KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

