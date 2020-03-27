KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAR stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

