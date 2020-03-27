KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in KLA by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.91. 39,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

