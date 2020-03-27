KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,611,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.89.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

