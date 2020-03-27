KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $756,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $218,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 338,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,029,597. The company has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.