KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.10. The company had a trading volume of 570,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,451. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

