KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,188 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.14. 476,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,149. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

