KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $100.55. 336,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.