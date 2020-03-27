KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after buying an additional 621,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,040,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,035,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,341,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,194,000 after purchasing an additional 152,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. 25,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,707. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.