KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,685. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.35.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.