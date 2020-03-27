KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,058 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $114.03. 11,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.