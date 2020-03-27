KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,443 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.76. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.64. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

