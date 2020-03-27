KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,006 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after buying an additional 1,508,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after buying an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,613. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

