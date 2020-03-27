KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,465,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,810,732. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.