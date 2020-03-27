KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 498,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,608,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,215,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 1,813,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,023. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

