KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in L3Harris by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,077,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,157 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.25. 31,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,221. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.75.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

