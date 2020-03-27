Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,130 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,130 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,000. Microsoft comprises 1.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $156.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

