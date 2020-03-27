KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,239,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 27th total of 6,400,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of KEMET stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.39.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KEMET will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KEMET in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in KEMET by 45.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KEMET by 3,052.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

