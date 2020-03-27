Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $156.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

