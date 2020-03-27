Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.54% of Kemper worth $79,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

