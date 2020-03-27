Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

GRFS traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,414. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.