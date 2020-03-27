Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) to Buy

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of BAMXF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

