Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 15,147 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,787.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $163.73. 700,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,829. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.