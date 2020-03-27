Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 6,902 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 2,459,852 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,655,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.51. 390,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

