Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Invests $1.23 Million in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned about 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 245,044 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 347,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,017 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 632,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

PGF traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $16.61. 19,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.15.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.