Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Invests $2.14 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.65. 56,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.