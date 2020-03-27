Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 15.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,030,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,399,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

