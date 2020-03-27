Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 629,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 374,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,958 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. 110,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,108. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

