Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income comprises 1.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period.

NYSE NVG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 24,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

