Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,969,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 97,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 495,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,449. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

