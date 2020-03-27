Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up about 1.2% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

FIS stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.01. 1,825,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,011. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

