Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,877 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

