Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 533,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Templeton Global Income Fund comprises 2.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owned about 0.40% of Templeton Global Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0277 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

