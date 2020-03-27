Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.70. 704,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,386. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.