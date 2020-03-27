Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 26,065 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. WP Carey makes up 1.8% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $60.22. 491,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,354. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

