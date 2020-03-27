Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 5,115 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.97. 540,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,503,736. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

